2022-02-15Narratives 13 Comments Meijendel prt79 'The Dead Horse'..
Seahorse!
🙃 Lost in a wood; definitely dead then.. 👍✋
And that day,
looking at a dead tree,
it became clear that souls
find multiple and beautiful ways
;o)
The mysterious ways of souls.. 🙃👍✋
Amazing find!
🙃 Thanks! 👍✋
Deze foto vind ik één van je beste die ik tot nu toe heb gezien.
Dit is mooie & pure kunst in mijn ogen !
Zeer gewaardeerd! Dank je, Dirk. 👍✋
I can see a face in there!
The force of an ‘eye’.. 👍✋
Great picture! I am still guessing what kind of animal it is 😉
The horse I see is ‘en profil’… ‘en face’ I see some kind of wolf that reminds of the movie Avatar.. Thanks! 👍✋
I have to think of a kind of dragon 🙂 Or horse, true.