13 comments

  2. And that day,
    looking at a dead tree,
    it became clear that souls
    find multiple and beautiful ways
    ;o)

    Reply ↓

  4. Deze foto vind ik één van je beste die ik tot nu toe heb gezien.
    Dit is mooie & pure kunst in mijn ogen !

    Reply ↓

  6. Great picture! I am still guessing what kind of animal it is 😉

    Reply ↓

    • The horse I see is ‘en profil’… ‘en face’ I see some kind of wolf that reminds of the movie Avatar.. Thanks! 👍✋

      Reply ↓

      • I have to think of a kind of dragon 🙂 Or horse, true.

        Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: