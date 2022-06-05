2022-06-05Architecture 6 Comments City Hall Wormer prt2 Main entrance. I had designed a much more organic glassroof, but that turned out to be over budget so I had to look for a prefab solution and use it as dynamic and playful as possible. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIWormerveerZeiss Batis 18/2.8
A place for light to play. Congrats.
Thanks Caroline! ✋
Het is echt fascinerend Harrie !
Alleen de schaduwen op de grond als de zon hier recht boven staat moeten heerlijk zijn om te zien !
Dank je Dirk! 👍✋
een mooi ontwerp
de kostprijs is natuurlijk altijd van belang
Dank je, Willy! Soms moet je iets te hoog inzetten.. 👍✋