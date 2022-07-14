2 comments
  1. Dirk said:

    Is dit een tegelzetter ?
    Nog zo’n oude ‘stiel’ die grote vakkennis vereist en die respect verdient.
    Heb je het schitterende tegel & stukadoor werk uit Alhambra (Spanje) al mogen bewonderen ?

    Reply ↓

    • 🙃 Alhambra heb ik ooit mogen zien; inderdaad prachtig. 👍✋

      Reply ↓

