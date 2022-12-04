‘Almost Autumn in Ginkelduin’ prt46
‘All I need is a soft hand
To ease me in
The only thing we have left
Is skin against skin’
(From ‘Soft Hand by Willard Grant Conspiracy)
Hele mooie foto !
Dank je, Marc! 👍✋
Absolutely soft.
🙃 Merci Caroline! ✋
Heerlijke verwoording van tedere gevoelens…
ook je foto verwoord dit in een beeld.
Then you’ve got the picture!.. 👍✋
👍
Harrie, this is really really lovely. I want to keep looking at it, but I have to get on with my day. I think l’ll come back later, though, for another look. Oh, that light!
You’re welcome any time, Linda!.. 🙃 Thanks for the appreciation. 👍✋