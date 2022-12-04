9 comments
  3. Dirk said:

    Heerlijke verwoording van tedere gevoelens…
    ook je foto verwoord dit in een beeld.

    Reply ↓

  4. Harrie, this is really really lovely. I want to keep looking at it, but I have to get on with my day. I think l’ll come back later, though, for another look. Oh, that light!

    Reply ↓

    • You’re welcome any time, Linda!.. 🙃 Thanks for the appreciation. 👍✋

      Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: