6 comments

  1. Nice picture ! we see this phenomenon popping up everywhere, dried up ponds, pools, canals. I wonder how this will be next year.

    Reply ↓

    • Thanks, Marc! I’ll show; we have already booked for the first week of October.. 🙃✋

      Reply ↓

  2. But this picture is beautiful… there are so many colours…

    Reply ↓

    • Exactly! Parts with different humidities have different vegetations with different colors. Great! 👍✋

      Reply ↓
  3. Dirk said:

    Het (groeiend) probleem met de klimaat verandering moet tot vervelends toe aangetoond worden,
    anders gaat de grote meerderheid van de domme kudde meelopers het nooit begrijpen of geloven !

    Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: