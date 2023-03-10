2023-03-10Narratives, Trees 4 Comments ‘Almost Autumn in Ginkelduin’ prt141 ‘When Life gets too Heavy’ prt72 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGinkelduinNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIISONY FE 35mm. F1.4
Heel goed gezien om het scherptepunt in de helft van deze vermolmde boom te leggen.
Dat maakt dat het geheel meer dramatischer aanvoelt. 👍
Dank je Dirk! 👍✋
In the first days, when morning came,
the dog could still crawl out of the cozy trunk.
But as time went by, night would marry them.
So much so that he became half-dog half-tree. ;o)
Just like me… 🤣✋