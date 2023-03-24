300 food packs to 300 doorsteps for the entire month of Ramadan. — GMB AKASH
Dear friends, Ramadan Kareem – from 300 families! By the grace of God, on the eve of Ramadan, I was able to deliver food packs to 300 doorsteps for the entire month of Ramadan. I bring you happy greetings from elderly couples, hundreds of widowed Mothers and fathers who are neglected by their children. During […]300 food packs to 300 doorsteps for the entire month of Ramadan. — GMB AKASH
I have never Reblogged a set of photo’s; but this is such a great series! And about something ‘Good”! So.. Hit the link
Wonderful!