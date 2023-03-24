2023-03-24
Geen categorie
1 Comment

300 food packs to 300 doorsteps for the entire month of Ramadan. — GMB AKASH

Dear friends, Ramadan Kareem – from 300 families! By the grace of God, on the eve of Ramadan, I was able to deliver food packs to 300 doorsteps for the entire month of Ramadan. I bring you happy greetings from elderly couples, hundreds of widowed Mothers and fathers who are neglected by their children. During […]

300 food packs to 300 doorsteps for the entire month of Ramadan. — GMB AKASH

I have never Reblogged a set of photo’s; but this is such a great series! And about something ‘Good”! So.. Hit the link

1 comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: