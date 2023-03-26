Giuseppe Penone, Museum Voorlinden, Wassenaar Prt12
‘Sculture di Linfa’ Prt1
The marble floor is not flat. The floor has been worked in such a way that the veins of the marble can be felt as a relief. Therefore: shoes off.
Amazing picture.
I really like how the people are distributed. It is almost surreal.
Thanks! The low POF does it.. 👍✋
Indrukwekkend !
Op deze manier wordt de toeschouwer letterlijk en voelbaar in het grote gebeuren mee getrokken.