Giuseppe Penone, Museum Voorlinden, Wassenaar Prt13
‘Sculture di Linfa’ Prt2
The marble floor is not flat. The floor has been worked in such a way that the veins of the marble can be felt as a relief. Therefore: shoes off.
Looks an amazing expirence.
Thank’s for share, Harrien.
It was! Thanks Elvira. 👍✋
interesting concept – a rare opportunity to experience art more intimately, in a tactile way
✨🦋🐍🕊🐉🗝⚖🕯🤍⚛🎐🎋🙏✨
I liked it; being inside.. Thanks Graham! 👍✋
Een aparte manier van bezoeken, maar ik kan me wel inbeelden dat dit heel erg kan bijdragen tot de beleving, in dit geval dus van de structuren in de marmeren vloer.
Ik vond het wel een byzondere ervaring; een wat inniger contact. Danks! 👍✋