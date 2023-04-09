Giuseppe Penone, Museum Voorlinden, Wassenaar Prt27

‘Rhythmic Shadowplay in a Space’ This is the last one of the Penone exhibition In museum Voorlinden in Wassenaar. I share his love, interest and concern with Nature. Most of his work is about the contact of humans with nature; not just superficial contact; but very intimate contact; touching, smelling, breathing.. and about the consciousness that we humans are part of nature. In ‘Trattenere 6, 8, 12, 16 anni di crescita’ the work I posted a few days ago; and in the middle of this shot, it is very clear. The work consists of a sequence of 4 bronze casts of the same Tree, made in different times. Stuck in the real, still growing tree is a cast of the artist’s hand. This human ‘intervention’ limits and disrupts the grow of the tree. But the sequence shows that the tree responses to the hand, and accepts the uncomfortable situation, just by growing around it. Nature will find it’s way; even after we humans have wiped ourselves out due to our disrespectful abuse of it…