2023-04-15
Trees
4 Comments

Sunday Morning Walks | Rhoon | Vossenpad | 2023 | prt1

Two farmers in the polders of Rhoon have made part of their land suitable for a special walk: Het Vossenpad (‘The Foxpath’). The walk leads through the still untouched polders, along Klein Profijt, over Het Hoge Veld and through the Carnisse Grienden. Part of the walk goes along the River ‘De Oude Maas’, which is a tidal river and parts of the land around the Vossenpad is flooded at high tide. Its quite rough and one of the specialties is the Willow Tree.

(for those who missed me.. I had a bad flew holding me inactive for a week.)

4 comments
  1. Jag said:

    Welcome back Harrie – great picture!

    Reply ↓
  3. Dirk said:

    Deze machtige knotwilgen kunnen me zeker in bekoring brengen !

    Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: