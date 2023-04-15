Sunday Morning Walks | Rhoon | Vossenpad | 2023 | prt1

Two farmers in the polders of Rhoon have made part of their land suitable for a special walk: Het Vossenpad (‘The Foxpath’). The walk leads through the still untouched polders, along Klein Profijt, over Het Hoge Veld and through the Carnisse Grienden. Part of the walk goes along the River ‘De Oude Maas’, which is a tidal river and parts of the land around the Vossenpad is flooded at high tide. Its quite rough and one of the specialties is the Willow Tree.

(for those who missed me.. I had a bad flew holding me inactive for a week.)