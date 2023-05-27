5 comments

    • Pray for the forest pray for the tree,
      Pray for the fish in the deep blue sea.
      Pray for yourself and for God’s sake,
      Say one for me, poor wretched unbeliever.
      Someone’s got to stop us now,
      Save us from us Gaia,
      No one’s gonna stop us now.
      James Taylor

  3. Dirk said:

    Je wordt echt intiem met ons moeder natuur…

