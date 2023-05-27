2023-05-27Minimal, Narratives 5 Comments Sunday Morning Walks | Rhoon | Vossenpad | 2023 | prt36 ‘to get to the Bottom’ prt2 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieNetherlandsphotographyRhoonSONY A7rIISONY FE 35mm. F1.4
💜
👍✋
Makes me want to touch.
Gaia’s body.
Pray for the forest pray for the tree,
Pray for the fish in the deep blue sea.
Pray for yourself and for God’s sake,
Say one for me, poor wretched unbeliever.
Someone’s got to stop us now,
Save us from us Gaia,
No one’s gonna stop us now.
James Taylor
Je wordt echt intiem met ons moeder natuur…