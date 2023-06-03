2023-06-03Landscape, Narratives, Trees 6 Comments Sunday Morning Walks | Rhoon | Vossenpad | 2023 | prt43 ‘The Couple’ Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieNetherlandsphotographyRhoonSONY A7rIISONY FE 35mm. F1.4
🖤🖤🖤
👍✋
Looks like a nice place to walk any day of the week.
It is a special place; if it was at bike-distance from my house, I would go more often. Next time will be at high tide. 👍✋
Het zijn oersterke bomen… je krijgt ze nooit en met niets ‘kapot’
Vandaar dat ze in mijn top 3 lijstje staan van ‘overlevers’
Een terechte notering! Ze zien er ook altijd erg ‘oer’ uit, vind ik.