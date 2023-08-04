2023-08-04Events 3 Comments Werner Herzog Exhibition | EYE | 2023 | prt8 ‘Focus on Klaus’ (Fitzcarraldo) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related photographyfotografieNetherlandsAmsterdamSONY A7rIISONY FE 35mm. F1.4Film
Third person coming up to the team? Good to remember Fitzcarraldo.
💛
One of my favourite films. Came out in 1982, the year before I came to live in Peru. Mick Jagger was originally cast in one of the roles. The making of the film was equally epic as the film, as can be seen in the documentary “Burden of Dreams”. They actually moved a 320 ton ship uphill in the same way Firzcarraldo did.