3 comments

  1. Third person coming up to the team? Good to remember Fitzcarraldo.

    Reply ↓

  3. One of my favourite films. Came out in 1982, the year before I came to live in Peru. Mick Jagger was originally cast in one of the roles. The making of the film was equally epic as the film, as can be seen in the documentary “Burden of Dreams”. They actually moved a 320 ton ship uphill in the same way Firzcarraldo did.

    Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: