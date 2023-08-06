2023-08-06Events 8 Comments Werner Herzog Exhibition | EYE | 2023 | prt10 ‘Sterven is wreed en argeloos’ (Nosferatu) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related AmsterdamFilmfotografieNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIISONY FE 35mm. F1.4
💙🖤
👍✋
Extraordinary, how you integrate exhibit and exhibition environment via complementary colors, Harrie.
Much appreciated, Ule. It’s fun to walk around and experiment with the given opportunities. Subtitles are also fun because reading them first en then shoot them is impossible as they change to fast.. So a sentence like: ‘Sterben ist grausam und arglos’ is also a gift and gives the shot a little extra. 👍✋
So you find the subtitles afterwards in your photos …
Yes, it’s impossible for me to read and shoot a decent shot almost at the same time. And I like it when coincidence is on my side.. 🙃✋
Yes, colors and camera position. Your pictures are making me wish I could see this exhibition.
Thanks John! They do a great job with these exhibitions. I have been to Fellini; Kubrick, Scorsese and my favorite,Tarkovsky. The EYE filmmuseum also has 5 cinema’s; so next to the exhibition they also show a lot of full size Herzog movies to fresh up the memory, when needed.. 👍✋