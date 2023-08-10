2023-08-10Events 2 Comments Werner Herzog Exhibition | EYE | 2023 | prt14 ‘Looking.’ Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related AmsterdamFilmfotografieNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIISONY FE 35mm. F1.4
Oh dear, it’s really dark! Can you see the other people around, I wonder ? Isn’t it spooky? Is the darkness around to appreciate more that we can see more and better usually ?
Yes, it’s pretty dark; comparable to a movie cinema. But you can see other people and it’s not spooky. I like it because the focus is on the screens with the film parts; and that’s what it’s about. Thanks for asking, Petra. ✋