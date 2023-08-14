Werner Herzog Exhibition | EYE | 2023 | prt18
‘Wodaabe – Hirten der Sonne’ 1989 Documentary about the social rituals and cultural celebrations of the nomadic Wodaabe tribe, who live in the South of the Sahara desert.
Het is altijd boeiend om goed opgezette documentaires over onbekende volkeren en hun cultuur, gewoonten, enz te zien.
Zo is het. 👍✋