2023-08-21 Werner Herzog Exhibition | EYE | 2023
Good timing…
🙃 Thanks. Pure luck… On the screens they show filmfragments in loops of 10-20 minutes. At the Scorsese Exhibition I waited for almost 15 minutes for Robert de Niro to return in the mirror scene in Taxidriver, and say: “Are you looking at me??”, while pointing his gun at the camera… I got the shot; but was a fraction too late for the subtitle… 🤣 Never tried that again… Its better to let coincidence take care of the subtitles. 👍✋
Coincidences certainly know how to grab the moment…
For sure! 🙃✋
Of je kan ook je camera op continu focus zetten en een paar seconden ‘mitrailleur’ vuur geven.
Zo verhoog je de kans op dat éne lucky shot 🙂
Ja, dat dacht ik later ook nog, toen; maar ik had geen zin meer om nog een kwartier te wachten; al had ik natuurlijk een timertje kunnen laten aflopen… Eigenlijk is de lol er dan al af, omdat het niet meer ‘spontaan tot me komt’. Wat ik overigens wel leuk vind, is series maken; en dan zijn er natuurlijk wel uitgangspunten cq een thema.