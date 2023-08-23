2023-08-23
Architecture
Hattem | June | 2023 | prt1

In June we spent almost three weeks in holiday resort ‘De Leemkule’ near a town called Hattem. We had rented a cottage that was built in the common style of the farms in the area. Hattem is quite close to Heerde; so the shots might look familiar; but it’s the best nature we have in this crowded, small country…

  3. It looks like it was a very quiet place. Dreamy.

    • It was a very nice place, Ule; and the weather was fine as well. Great holiday.👍✋

    • We had a great holiday; with lots of sunshine. I’ll show.. 🙃👍✋

  5. Het is verbazend om een rieten dak in een ‘vakantie huisje’ aan te treffen !
    Daar zou ik het ook wel een paar weken kunnen uithouden denk ik 👍

    • Er staan flink wat van deze miniboerderijtjes schots en scheef door elkaar; met net genoeg groen ertussen om voldoende privacy te hebben. Het park voelt aan als een soort plattelands dorp. We gaan in april weer een weekje. 👍✋

  6. Leuk huisje, moet ik eens opzoeken. Bedankt om te delen !

