No Spain

Normally I would take a break for a while and go to Tercui, in Spain for a couple of weeks. This year that is not going to happen, unfortunately. Lots of snow in the winter and a lot of heavy rain during the last months, have turned the rivers into pretty wild streams; and the bridge to Tercui is to far under the water surface, to pass savely with a normal car. The shot is from the next bridge, for the road to Espills, a few miles up stream. So, we go to the Eifel in Germany.. last minute. Will be fun too. See you!

