2019-10-24 Die Vennbahn Vennbahn Abstract prt18 (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) BelgiumfotografiephotographySONY A7rIIStavelotZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Beau tableau de rouille.. Sourire et belle journée
🙄 Merci Irene! Belle journée aussi. ✋
Great abstract – stunning colors!
Thanks! It’s a mystery how this arose.. 👍✋
Wonderful – a work of art, my friend. 🙂
Thanks Adrian! Amazing what is going on on those old trains… The only thing I do, is frame the parts that speak to me; and enhance the colors/textures in LR, till they ‘feel good’.. 🍻✋
I like your method >>> and doing it until they “feel good” is just the thing. 🙂
👍✋
This one and the last one: stunning.
Thanks Michael; thought so too, when I saw ‘them’.. ✋
Beautiful colours and patterns! What a great find 🙂
👍 Thanks! 🍻✋
Wow. Beautiful.
And I see one guy, his profile, very clearly.
Neat hallucinatory stuff.
Oh, and a second guy in the lower part.
Lot’s of guys in there 😃👍 Thanks! ✋
Hoe natuurlijk verval zo mooi en groots kan zijn !
Precies! Dit bedenk je niet. ✋