2020-03-28Outside, Trees 5 Comments When Life gets too Heavy | prt64 When Life gets too Heavy | prt64 (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related photographyfotografieNetherlandsSONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8Ginkelduin
Poor fellow tree, It looks like he had a really heavy life. A good one! I wish you a great weekend and hope it’s not this heavy!
Thanks Lena! Have a fine weekend as well! ✋
🙂 Thanks!
Die bijna één met de aarde geworden…
Dust to dust.. ✋