Greyhound shots?

Hello blogfriends; especially you out there in America with a large archive of high-res photo’s. In the photo above SoWhat?, the band I play in for a couple of years now, as the bassplayer. Normally we have a lot of unpretentious fun playing covers from bands like Fleetwood Mac, Creedence, Amy Winehouse, Cranberries, etc. and songs like Zombie, Creep, Psycho Killer and Only happy when it rains… 🙂 But now things are getting a bit more serious. We have recorded 6 songs written by our guitarist Jacques (in the middle). The goal is to get them on a CD; not to get rich, but most likely for family, friends and ourselfs. The title will be ‘Coming Home’; from one of the songs. And in that song is the phrase ‘..and the Greyhound to Detroit..’ And the idea is to put a photo of a Greyhound bus on the frontside of the CD cover. So my request is: if you have one, or more High Res photo’s of a Greyhound (older models..) bus, please mail it to me. There are lot’s of Greyhounds on the internet; but most of them are Low Res; and it feels a lot more sympathetic if the shot would come from one of you.. 🙂 The one who sends the shot that makes it to the front of our CD cover, will get a CD when it’s finished… 🙂 Curious what you will come up with; my E-mail is on top, in Contact.

Already thanks from:

And a Sneak Preview of I’m coming Home (rough version)