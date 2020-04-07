Greyhound shots?
Hello blogfriends; especially you out there in America with a large archive of high-res photo’s. In the photo above SoWhat?, the band I play in for a couple of years now, as the bassplayer. Normally we have a lot of unpretentious fun playing covers from bands like Fleetwood Mac, Creedence, Amy Winehouse, Cranberries, etc. and songs like Zombie, Creep, Psycho Killer and Only happy when it rains… 🙂 But now things are getting a bit more serious. We have recorded 6 songs written by our guitarist Jacques (in the middle). The goal is to get them on a CD; not to get rich, but most likely for family, friends and ourselfs. The title will be ‘Coming Home’; from one of the songs. And in that song is the phrase ‘..and the Greyhound to Detroit..’ And the idea is to put a photo of a Greyhound bus on the frontside of the CD cover. So my request is: if you have one, or more High Res photo’s of a Greyhound (older models..) bus, please mail it to me. There are lot’s of Greyhounds on the internet; but most of them are Low Res; and it feels a lot more sympathetic if the shot would come from one of you.. 🙂 The one who sends the shot that makes it to the front of our CD cover, will get a CD when it’s finished… 🙂 Curious what you will come up with; my E-mail is on top, in Contact.
Already thanks from:
And a Sneak Preview of I’m coming Home (rough version)
Wou dat ik kon helpen met zo’n foto. Helaas heb ik geen enkele greyhound bus foto in mijn archief.
Veel geluk met je zoektocht !
Ik ben er ook nog nooit een tegen gekomen in België… 😃👍✋
You guys sound great! Sorry, I’ve taken a number of trips on Greyhounds, but I don’t have a picture – not a bus. or dog, either. Very nice song!
Thanks a lot, Robert! Next time you take a Greyhound you will probably think of us.. 😃👍✋
I don’t have the photo but I’ll see what I can do.
👍 You’re a great guy! 😃 Thanks already Ken!
I don’t have a picture nor will I be able to get one, but I would be interested in a CD.
Hoi Danny; woon je nog in Friesland?.. 😃 We doen dit helemaal zelf, omdat we het leuk vinden. CD’s laten drukken wordt per CD pas betaalbaar bij een afname van 500 stuks… dat gaat onze enthousiaste hobby financiële middelen te boven. Eigenlijk hebben we over verkoop niet eens nagedacht.. 😃 Ik zal het ‘in de groep gooien’ Je staat in ieder geval boven aan de lijst, die er nog niet is. Dank voor je reactie! 👍✋
Mijn moeder woont in Leeuwarden, ik werk in Heerenveen, maar ik woon net buiten Friesland in Steenwijk.
Dat begrijp ik en dat is helemaal logisch. Ik waardeer de eerste plek op de niet bestaande lijst
Great band and preview, Harrie!! 👍
Thanks Jörg! 😃👍✋
Sorry, can’t help you with the Greyhound photo, Harrie, but excellent to see another Duvel enthusiast!!! 🙂 🙂 🙂
😂😂 Still got a few wild hairs left.. 😂 Cheers Amigo! 🍻✋