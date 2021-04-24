2021-04-24Landscape, Outside, Water 8 Comments ‘Iceland | prt59 | South ‘Iceland | prt59 | Seljalandsfoss | ‘Free Fallin’ Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieIcelandNikon 24-70 F2.8Nikon D700photography
It’s a strange picture….
I’m not sure what I’m looking at…
Are you somewhere up high?
It’s a waterfall; You can walk behind it and this shot is from behind; straight up to where the water splashes over the edge.. Thanks Caroline. ✋
Tout simplement sublime.. Merci, Harrie
😃 Merci Irene! 👍✋
Gletsjerijs neem ik aan ?
Een prachtig mysterieuze foto Harrie !
Dank je Dirk; Zie antwoord op volgende reactie voor wat het is. 👍✋
A waterfall from behind?
Bingo! 😃 You can walk behind it and this shot is from behind; straight up to where the water splashes over the edge. 👍✋