2022-12-06Landscape 6 Comments 'Almost Autumn in Ginkelduin' prt48 'Awakening, small' fotografieGinkelduinLeersumNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIISONY FE 35mm. F1.4
That brown and that blue together…
It was the first time I was out there so early; an extra dimension. 🙃👍✋
That is incredibly beautiful! You see nature in a very special way.
Thanks Kaya! Much appreciated. 👍✋
eenvoud zal het altijd halen !
Wat wie het kleine niet eert… je kent de rest wel hé 👍
Zeker! 🙃👍✋