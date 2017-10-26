2017-10-26Travel, Landscape, Water 2 Comments ‘Tetris’ ‘Tetris’ (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related TravelphotographyfotografieTercuiSpainPyreneesSONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
What a great title, Harrie! It fits your very cool photo perfectly. I’d describe what I like about it, but you’ve already done that with your title.
Thank you very much, Linda. It was quite a moment when I got conscious of ‘the fit’ of the little, solitary cloud in the shape of the mountain-horizon. A strange connection… 🙂